Kyiv records 606 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Kyiv city recorded 606 new coronavirus cases on November 7, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 344 women aged 18-94 years, 212 men aged 18-89 years, 24 girls aged between 15 days and 17 years, and 26 boys aged between one month and 17 years.

Forty-seven deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded on November 7 (6,551 in total).

At the same time, 174 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 234,311 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 13,068 new COVID-19 cases on November 7.