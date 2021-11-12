Donbas update: 13 truce violations by enemy forces, 1 WIA

Over the past 24 hours, on November 11, Ukraine reported 13 ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces, including four – with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The invaders opened heavy fire employing 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Maryinka.

In the direction of Novozvanivka, the enemy fired three times, using 122 mm artillery, an anti-tank missile system, 120 mm mortars, and large-caliber machine guns.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Zaitseve, the enemy forces attacked two times, using grenade launchers of various systems, and also deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop VOG-17 shots on the Ukrainian positions.

Near Troyitske, Russian mercenaries fired large-caliber machine guns.

In the vicinity of Hnutove and Luhanske, the invaders engaged the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the direction of Shyrokyne, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Toward Krymske, the Russian-controlled illegal armed groups twice opened fire with grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

In addition, an enemy-operated UAV, likely an Orlan-10, was spotted flying across the line of contact in Luhansk region in breach of the ceasefire deal.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in one of the enemy attacks. He was evacuated to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, remaining in satisfactory condition, the report says.