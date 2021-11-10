Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire near Opytne, Novooleksandrivka

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine twice on Tuesday, November 9, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near Novooleksandrivka, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

There are no casualties among the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to end shelling.

No ceasefire violations by Russian-led forces were recorded as of 07:00 on November 10.