Ukraine reports 5,804 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 5,804 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 5,804 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 530 cases in children and 72 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 28, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 297 patients died from COVID-19, 2,082 were hospitalized, and 10,477 recovered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,427,827 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,920,714 have recovered, and 85,414 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 93,970 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 28. Some 31,069 people received their first dose, and 62,901 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 24,288,230 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,320,530 people receiving their first dose and 10,967,700 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

A total of 7,483 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 27.