Ukraine reports 1 KIA in Donbas warzone

Over the past 24 hours, on December 1, Ukraine reported four ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces, including one with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Avdiyivka, the occupiers fired anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

The enemy remotely planted POM-2 mines near the village of Maryinka, which led to a civilian being injured.

In the Shumy area, Russian mercenaries fired 120-mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, and small arms.

Toward Novotroitske, the enemy forces opened small-arms fire.

In one of the enemy attacks, a Ukrainian military serviceman sustained a wound non-compatible with life.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without employing weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on December 2, Ukraine reported no new truce breaches by the Russian occupation forces.