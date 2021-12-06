Ukraine reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,478 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, on December 5, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 239 patients died from COVID-19, 1,660 were hospitalized, and 9,082 recovered in Ukraine on December 5.

As many as 3,501,955 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,059,741 have recovered, and 88,519 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,089,778 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 70,797 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 5. Some 27,161 people received their first dose, and 43,636 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 25,559,141 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,753,064 people receiving their first dose and 11,806,077 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).