Ukraine reports 8,109 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 8,109 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 707 cases in children and 182 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 14," the report reads.

It says that 356 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,280 hospitalizations, and 26,307 recoveries were registered in the country on December 14.

As many as 3,578,557 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,259,316 have recovered, and 91,958 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,371,425 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 7,283 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 13.