Every third Ukrainian ready to put up armed resistance to Russians

Every third Ukrainian (33.3%) is ready to take up arms to defend the country from Russian invasion, while another 21.7% are ready to repel aggression by joining a civil resistance movement.

As reported by Censor.NET.

That’s according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 3-11, 2021, Ukrinform reports.

In December 2021, the KIIS, as part of the Omnibus, asked respondents: "If Russia invaded your town or village, would you take any action, and if so, which exactly?" In general, the results of the poll show that Ukrainians will repel Russian invaders," the statement reads.

According to the survey, in general, every third respondent, 33.3%, is ready to put up armed resistance. Another 21.7% are ready to participate in civil resistance actions. In general, 50.2% of Ukrainians are ready to repel aggression in one way or another. Among other options, 14.8% opted for moving to a safer region, 9.3% would flee the country, and 18.6% would do nothing. Another 12.1% did not make up their mind on the issue and 1.1% refused to answer.

In the regional dimension, people’s willingness to repel aggression varies from 60.5% in the west to 37.2% in the east. Willingness to offer armed resistance ranges from 39.7% in the west to 25.6% in the east.

As noted, in September 2015, KIIS commissioned the Center for Strategic Studies and the Agency for Nonviolent Solutions to conduct a public opinion poll on the methods of resistance to the invaders/occupiers. In particular, the respondents were asked "What actions would you prefer in the context of foreign armed invasion of your town or village?" According to the survey, 23.8% of respondents said they would offer armed resistance, 28.6% said they would participate in civil resistance – such as demonstrations, protests, marches, boycotts, strikes, and civil disobedience actions. In general, 52.4% of respondents would repel aggression in one way or another.

At the same time, male respondents are more willing to resist: 68% of them said they are, including 58% who are ready to put up arms, and 17% -- to participate in civil resistance movements. Among female respondents, 36% are ready to resist, of which 13% are ready to resist by force and 25.5% -- by participating in civil resistance actions. Respondents aged 40-59 turned out to be most willing to repel an invasion.