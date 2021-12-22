Ukrainian troops destroy enemy drone outside Krasnohorivka

Over the past day, December 21, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine three times, including one attack with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), the enemy fired small arms. Near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from 120mm mortars. In the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), the enemy Quadro-type drone was detected and destroyed," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not resorting to weapons banned under the Minsk Agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

Read more: Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 WIA amid 5 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

As of 07:00, December 22, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were reported.