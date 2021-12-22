Ukraine reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,363 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,363 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 534 cases in children and 208 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 21, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 301 COVID-related deaths, 2,241 hospitalizations, and 19,494 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,623,079 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,376,899 have recovered, and 93,909 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,566,449 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 6,029 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 20.