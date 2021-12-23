Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day and as of 07:00, December 23, no ceasefire violations were recorded in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 22, and as of 07:00, December 23, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As noted, the Joint Forces troops control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group informed that the parties had reached agreements on the need to restore the ceasefire.