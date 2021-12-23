ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11235 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 739 9

Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day and as of 07:00, December 23, no ceasefire violations were recorded in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 22, and as of 07:00, December 23, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As noted, the Joint Forces troops control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Ukrainian troops destroy enemy drone outside Krasnohorivka

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group informed that the parties had reached agreements on the need to restore the ceasefire.

shoot out (12884) Donbas (4711) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 