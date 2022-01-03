Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, January 2, and as of the morning of January 3, no ceasefire violations by pro-Russian mercenaries were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On January 2, and as of 07:00, January 3, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded. The service members of the Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Read more: Donbas update: Occupiers open fire twice on Dec 28