Canadian Foreign Minister: Ukraine's security is world security

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine amid the build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border cannot be ruled out.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The most important thing right now is really to work with Ukrainians to deal with their security threats. That's what we'll be doing. My colleague Anita Anand, the defense minister, is actively on this file as well with allies…Ukraine's security is Europe's security and therefore it is the world and Canada's security," Joly said.

According to the foreign minister, the most important thing now is for Moscow to stop amassing its troops near the Ukrainian border.

"We call on Russia, along with all NATO allies to stop their military buildup next to Ukraine… when it comes to dealing with the threat that Russia poses right now, that is exactly why I had on Friday, an important meeting with all the foreign ministers of NATO because it is important as an alliance that we show strength and unity and resolve," she said.

Read more: Donbas update: Invaders open fire near Popasna, Katerynivka as Ukraine reports 1 WIA

Earlier, NBC News, citing sources among U.S. officials, said that the United States has prepared an additional package of military assistance to Ukraine and is considering the supply of Stinger MANPADS.