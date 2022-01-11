Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in JFO area
Over the past day, January 10, two ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"Towards Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy launched two attacks, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.
Two Joint Forces members received fatal wounds in a blast while performing a combat mission in a mined area.
The Joint Forces Command and personnel express their sincere condolences to the families and friends of the heroes who died for Ukraine.
Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, the borders of the Joint Forces units remained unchanged.
As of 07:00, January 11, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.
The service members of the Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
