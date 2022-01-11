US congressmen propose to declare Ukraine "NATO-plus" state

A group of Republican congressmen intends to introduce a bill declaring Ukraine a "NATO-plus" country and initiating a review of the expediency of declaring Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

"Diplomacy has little chance of success if it is not approached from a position of strength," said Michael McCall, a leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee who is the main sponsor of the bill.

According to him, Putin should take into account that the Congress will not tolerate the restoration of Russia's sphere of influence and will not allow the rejection of Ukraine and other NATO allies and partners in Central and Eastern Europe.

The bill will provide Ukraine with the military and diplomatic support it needs, in terms of building Russian troops near its borders.

The bill also defines Ukraine as a "NATO-plus" country to ensure expedited consideration of the sale of some US defense goods and services.

Mike Rogers, a member of the House of Representatives, said the bill would significantly increase funding for lethal aid to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons, which Ukrainians need to deter Russia.