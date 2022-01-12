Donbas update: Occupiers fire toward Novotoshkivske, Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past 24 hours, on January 11, the Russian occupation forces committed one ceasefire violation, as a result of which a Ukrainian military serviceman was killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Novotoshkivske, the enemy opened fire employing large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

As a result of the enemy's actions, a Ukrainian soldier suffered an injury non-compatible with life. The Joint Forces Command and personnel have expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hero who died for Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces returned fire without using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease fire.

Units of the Joint Forces have held their ground along the line of contact, the report stressed.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, January 12, no new ceasefire breaches by the Russian occupation forces were reported.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.