Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Another wave of COVID-19 is beginning in Ukraine, according to experts of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Dynamics of the number of new infections and positive PCR tests brings us to the conclusion that another wave of infections is beginning in Ukraine," the working group for mathematical modeling of the COVID-19 pandemic from the NASU Institute of Mathematical Machines and Systems Problems said.

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 has grown almost 40%, compared to the minimal level of late December, while the scope of testing has been growing too, the experts said.

The NASU believes that Ukraine generally follows trends characteristic of Eastern Europe (Czechia, Romania, Bulgaria and others) with a slight lag.

Based on information about transmissibility of the Omicron variant and epidemic trends in a number of countries, one could expect a faster growth in infections than before, the experts said.

In the opinion of the NASU, Ukraine may see a surge in infections as schools reopen after vacation and the seasonal factor plays a role. The average number of daily cases might stand at 7,072 on January 19-25.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning that over 7,100 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, alongside 193 deaths.

Ukraine reported 5,429 infections on Tuesday, as against 1,969 on January 10 and 2,810 on January 9.