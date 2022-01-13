Occupiers launch three attacks on Ukrainian troops

Over the past day, January 12, the Russian-occupation troops launched three attacks, using weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements once, in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"As a result of the enemy's actions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces received combat injury. The soldier is in a medical institution. His health status is satisfactory," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

The enemy launched two attacks, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns towards Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk). Near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), the occupiers fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions.

The Ukrainian troops returned fire without resorting to weapons banned under the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, January 13, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.