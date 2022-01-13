Moscow says no "common agenda" with NATO

Since the beginning of the year, two rounds of talks between Russia and the United States on "security guarantees" have taken place. The Kremlin is dissatisfied with their results.

Censor.NET reports citing RIA Novosti.

Peskov called the talks between Russia and the United States on the results of the rounds in Geneva and Brussels unsuccessful.

Both the first consensus and the second had positive nuances, there were positive elements that can be considered a plus. But the talks were initiated to get specific answers to certain questions, there were differences on these issues. This can be counted as a minus in the rounds that took place, "said a Kremlin spokesman.

"We hear NATO's statements that NATO will be expanded. We hear US representatives calling for new countries to join NATO. If NATO wants to dictate to us how and where to move on Russian territory, it is hardly possible. It is also very important. moment ", - summed up Peskov.

And on January 10, the United States and Russia held talks on "security guarantees" in Geneva. After them, Russia said it was not going to attack Ukraine again, and the United States promised serious sanctions.