Donbas update: Invaders shell Pisky on Jan 17

In the past 24 hours, on January 17, Ukraine’s Command reported one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Pisky, the enemy opened fire using grenade launchers.

There are no casualties among Joint Forces as a result of the enemy attack.

Read more: Donbas update: Ukraine reports ceasefire breach by enemy forces, 1 WIA

Ukrainian units have held their ground along the line of contact, the report stressed.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on January 18, no new ceasefire breaches were reported.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation in the zone of hostilities, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.