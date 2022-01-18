ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5521 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 296 3

Donbas update: Invaders shell Pisky on Jan 17

Donbas update: Invaders shell Pisky on Jan 17

In the past 24 hours, on January 17, Ukraine’s Command reported one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Pisky, the enemy opened fire using grenade launchers.

There are no casualties among Joint Forces as a result of the enemy attack.

Read more: Donbas update: Ukraine reports ceasefire breach by enemy forces, 1 WIA

Ukrainian units have held their ground along the line of contact, the report stressed.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on January 18, no new ceasefire breaches were reported.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation in the zone of hostilities, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.

shoot out (13236) Donbas (4712) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 