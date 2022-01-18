ENG
Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 8,558 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on January 17, 2022 (including 811 cases in children and 304 cases in health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 188 COVID-related deaths, 1,125 hospitalizations, and 5,761 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 17.

As many as 3,768,088 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,561,923 have recovered, and 98,549 have died since the pandemic began. Some 17,220,495 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 5,072 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 16.

