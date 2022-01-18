Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

Germany is in favor of continuing gas transit through Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It is clear that we feel our responsibility to ensure that gas transit through Ukraine continues," Scholz told reporters on Tuesday following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

At the same time, Scholz once again noted that the violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty would have a "high price."

