Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, January 18, the Russian-occupation troops did not fire on the Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, January 18, and as of 07:00 today, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

The service members of the Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As reported, one ceasefire violation by Russian-occupation troops was recorded on January 17. Joint Forces reported no losses.