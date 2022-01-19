Ukraine reports 12,815 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 12,815 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 12,815 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on January 18 (including 1,422 cases among children and 464 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 163 COVID-related deaths, 2,401 hospitalizations, and 5,413 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 18.

As many as 3,780,903 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,567,336 have recovered, and 98,712 have died since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,558 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 17.