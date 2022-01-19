Russian embassy called on US not to supply weapons to Ukraine

The Russian embassy called on the United States to abandon plans to supply new consignments of weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the embassy, ​​posted on January 19 on Facebook.

"On January 18, high-ranking officials of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon unanimously stated that there were no steps to de-escalate the Russian-Ukrainian border. ", - it is told in the message.

Russian diplomats say Russia is not going to attack anyone: "The practice of moving troops in our country is our sovereign right."

"We call for an end to hysteria and not to escalate tensions over the Donbas problem. And most importantly - do not push the "hotheads" in Kyiv to new provocations.

If the United States is indeed committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, it should abandon plans to supply new weapons to the Armed Forces. Instead, Washington should use its influence on the Ukrainian government to persuade them to stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements," the statement said.