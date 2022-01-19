There will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine, - Zelenskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have completed talks in Kyiv.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.
"We have concluded negotiations with Blinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the process of de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. I am grateful for the effective political and security support of the United States. I look forward to strengthening economic and financial cooperation. I am convinced that there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyi wrote.
