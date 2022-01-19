ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14836 visitors online
News War
4 647 28

There will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine, - Zelenskyi

There will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine, - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have completed talks in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter. 

"We have concluded negotiations with Blinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the process of de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. I am grateful for the effective political and security support of the United States. I look forward to strengthening economic and financial cooperation. I am convinced that there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyi wrote.

Read more: Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Zelenskyi (6484) USA (5520) Blinken (286)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 