President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have completed talks in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"We have concluded negotiations with Blinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the process of de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. I am grateful for the effective political and security support of the United States. I look forward to strengthening economic and financial cooperation. I am convinced that there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyi wrote.

