Scholz hopes for Russia's pragmatism

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes Russia will understand it is better to choose cooperation with Europe over a war with Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Scholz, it is too early to say whether the Russians are ready for de-escalation as more than 100,000 soldiers have been pulled close to Ukraine's borders.

"But after years of rising tensions, staying silent is not a sensible option," the Chancellor said. That is why, he added, Berlin is talking to Moscow in a range of different formats "about our commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and about a key principle of our common European peace order."

"Borders must be moved by force," Scholz underscored.

The Chancellor noted that the Russian side is aware of Germany’s position, as well as that of the wider West, and expressed hope that Moscow itself is aware that the gains of cooperation outweigh the price of further confrontation.

The Davos World Economic Forum is taking place this year in a virtual format due to the pandemic restrictions.