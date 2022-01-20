Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, January 19, the ceasefire was observed in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, January 19, and as of 07:00 today, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded," the JFO Headquarters press center informs.

The service members of the Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

