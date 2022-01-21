Donbas update: Russian mercenaries breach truce five times Jan 20

On January 20, Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, January 20, the Russian occupation forces committed five violations. Of these, four were ceasefire breaches, including two with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements, as well as an enemy drone flying over the line of contact," - it is said in the message.

In the direction of Opytne, Russia’s armed groups opened fire employing 120-mm mortars.

Toward Katerynivka, the enemy fired anti-tank grenade launchers.

The occupiers used 82-mm mortars near Zolote-4.

Not far from Maryinka, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops with man-portable and easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, possibly an Orlan-10, was spotted unlawfully flying over the line of contact.

Enemy attacks resulted in no casualties among Joint Forces.

As of 7:00 on January 21, Ukraine reported no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.