The ability of the United States and Russia to become "true friends" depends on the American side.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As for relations between Russia and the United States, which have reached a dangerous critical level through Washington's fault, serious substantive dialogue and concrete steps by the Americans and their allies to ensure reliable guarantees of Russia's security are urgently needed. actions against our country, including unscheduled exercises, dangerous rapprochement and manoeuvring of warships and aircraft, military development of Ukrainian territory, are absolutely unacceptable, "- said the Ministry of the aggressor country.

"As for the possibility of becoming true friends or reliable partners, it is rather a question for the American side. Russia made efforts in the past, but our steps forward were assessed as appropriate, and in response, we received only proud contempt for Russia's priorities," he added. in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

