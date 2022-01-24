Threat of Ukraine's armed attack on Donbas is high, - Peskov

The Kremlin has said that Kyiv is allegedly preparing for offensive operations in the occupied territories of Donbas.

The press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov declared it to journalists, informs Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Interfax.

"The threat is there and now it is very high. It is higher than before," Peskov said.

He also noted that the concentration of the armed forces of Ukraine on the border with the occupied territories of Donbas shows that Kyiv is preparing for offensive actions.

"And, indeed, every single weapon is taken, whether defensive or offensive, once again inspires hot heads in Kyiv to start this operation. We can't help but worry, we've been talking about this for a long time."

"And in this case, of course, we would like NATO countries to call on Kyiv not to even think about the possibility of a violent settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in its numerous statements," Peskov said.

At the same time, he declined to comment on reports that Russia intends to form a "puppet government" in Ukraine.

"No, there will be no (comment). This is to the same hysteria, decorated with fakes," - said Peskov.