Germany, USA, Australia and Great Britain announced departure of diplomats families

The EU, OSCE, CoE, NATO and the UN have not expressed any intention to take such steps.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"There are 129 diplomatic missions in Ukraine. Only 4 of them have announced the departure of family members of staff: the United States, Britain, Australia and Germany. Others, including the EU, OSCE, CoE, NATO and the UN, have not expressed any intention to leave early. steps ", - it is told in the message.

The spokesman for the ministry thanked Ukraine's international partners for their solidarity.

"It is extremely important to avoid activities that could be used in the information space to increase tensions in society and destabilize Ukraine's economic and financial security," he said.