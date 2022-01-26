One ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, January 24, one ceasefire violation by the Russian-occupation troops was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Towards Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the JFO Headquarters press center informs.

As of 07:00, January 25, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.

