Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, the Russian-occupation troops did not open fire on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, January 26, and as of 07:00, January 27, the Russian-occupation troops did not violate ceasefire," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

The Joint Forces members control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

