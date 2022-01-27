Ukraine reports 32,393 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 32,393 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 32,393 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 26 (including 4,847 cases among children and 797 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 154 COVID-related deaths, 3,016 hospitalizations, and 5,237 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 26.

As many as 3,946,202 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,601,952 have recovered, and 99,738 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 17,756,198 PCR tests have been performed.

Read more: Ukraine reports 19,118 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 24,321 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 25.