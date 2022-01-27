Idea of war with Ukraine is unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow considers unacceptable even the idea of a possible war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexei Zaitsev at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russia's Interfax.

"We have repeatedly stated that our country is not going to attack anyone," Zaitsev said.

According to him, "we consider unacceptable even the idea of ​​war between our peoples."

Zaitsev also noted that there is a certain calm on the line of contact in Donbas.

"We note a comparative calm on the line of contact in Donbas, the number of ceasefire violations has decreased compared to the first weeks of January," he said.

The Russian diplomat added that this was evidenced by the reports of the OSCE special monitoring mission.