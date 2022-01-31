Ambassador Markarova: No friction between Ukraine, U.S.

Relations between Ukraine and the United States are now at the highest level throughout the 30 years of Ukraine's independence.

She denied media reports that there were frictions between the Ukrainian and American authorities over the assessment of the Russian invasion threat.

"There is no friction. I mean, look, we can have some discussions and we can have differences in opinions but the United States is our strategic partner and, I would even say, strategic friend No. 1," the ambassador said.

Also, Markarova has noted that now the relations between Kyiv and Washington are at the highest level for all 30 years of Ukraine's independence.

It should be recalled that following the latest phone call of Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden, a number of media outlets claimed there were certain frictions between interlocutors.

Earlier, the White House denied media reports that had claimed Biden told Zelensky Kyiv was imminently in danger of being "sacked."