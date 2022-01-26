Ukraine gets batch of Javelins. PHOTO

A third plane with the U.S. security aid cargo arrived in Kyiv on the evening of January 25. Another batch will be delivered in the near future.

Censor.NET reports citing Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov post on Twitter.

"Javelins in Kyiv! A new cargo of security aid – launchers and missiles – with a total weight of about 80 tons. We expect the arrival of the 4th from the big flock of birds soon. Thanks to our strategic partner!" Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov posted.

The first and the second cargoes were delivered on January 22 and January 23, respectively, within the framework of a $200 million package approved by President Biden in December 2021.

