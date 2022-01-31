Police detain individuals plotting mass riots in Ukraine. VIDEO
Law enforcement officers have detained a group of people who were planning mass riots in Ukraine, the communications department of the National Police of Ukraine has told
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to the report, the National Police detained a group of individuals who were plotting mass riots in the country. Law enforcement promised to reveal the details on Monday, January 31, during a briefing attended by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.
