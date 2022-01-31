Erdoğan to visit Ukraine this week

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Ukraine this week.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This week we will welcome the President of Turkey to Ukraine," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday, January 31.

The heads of the governments of Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Poland will visit Ukraine this week also, he reminded.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine currently had an unprecedented level of support, which significantly reduces the risks of further military escalation by Russia.

As reported, Erdoğan was scheduled to pay a visit to Kyiv on February 3 to take part in a high-level meeting of the Strategic Council, during which Ukraine–Turkey Free Trade Agreement was expected to be signed.