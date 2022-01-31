Prime Ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson, Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, and the Netherlands Mark Rutte have been seeing Ukraine at the same time.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, informing Censor.NET from messages to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Literally, for days we will have the prime ministers of Great Britain, Poland, the Netherlands in Kyiv at once. The ministers of foreign affairs are constantly arriving. My Greek colleague is already in Ukraine, my colleague from the Netherlands is practically on my way.", - said the minister.

Behind the words of Kulebi, the heads of diplomacy of the low central European lands are also visiting Ukraine during the offensive season.

"At the same time, there will be a visit of ministers of foreign affairs from Germany and France, as if they will play the role of mediators in the Normandy format," the head of the MZS added.

