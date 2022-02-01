Donbas update: Invaders breach truce twice over past day, Jan 31

In the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces twice violated the ceasefire in the Donbas warzone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Svitlodarsk, the occupiers opened fire using small arms, as a result of which a local civilian was wounded. The man was rushed to the Svitlodar City Hospital by medics with one of the Ukrainian Army’s mechanized brigades.

Russian mercenaries also fired grenades at Ukrainian defenders not far from the settlement of Pisky.

No casualties were reported among Joint Forces amid the latest enemy attacks.

Ukrainian military units have held their ground along the entire line of contact, the report stresses.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Tuesday, no new ceasefire breaches were reported in Donbas.

Joint Forces keep monitoring the situation in the area, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.