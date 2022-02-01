SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating the former management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the bureau said on its Telegram channel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The State Bureau of Investigations is conducting searches at the former management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, at the office of JSC Ukrtransgaz, and at the heads of private enterprises," the SBI said.

According to the bureau, investigative actions are being conducted within the pretrial investigation of criminal proceedings on illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 for UAH 2.2 billion. The pretrial investigation continues.