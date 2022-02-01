Kyiv records 2,363 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 2,363 new COVID-19 cases on January 31, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

"As many as 2,363 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. Five people have died. Overall, 8,510 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases has reached 367,993," the mayor wrote.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv over the course of the past day are 1,271 women aged 18-93 years, 756 men aged 18-89 years, 144 girls aged between two months and 17 years and 192 boys aged between one month and 17 years.

According to Klitschko, 81 patients with coronavirus, 180 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized on January 31.

At the same time, 873 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 336,865 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 30,768 new COVID-19 cases on January 31.