Ukraine reports 22,026 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 22,026 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 22,026 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 30 (including 2,865 cases among children and 337 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 78 COVID-related deaths, 2,322 hospitalizations, and 4,346 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 30.

As many as 4,064,495 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,622,745 have recovered, and 100,203 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,045,688 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 24,508 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 29.