YouTube blocked UkrLive and Pershiy Nezalezhnyi channels, sanctioned by the NSDC

YouTube has blocked UkrLive and Pershiy Nezalezhnyi channels. Reason for blocking community violation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

When channels open on YouTube, the message "This account has been blocked for violating YouTube Community Guidelines" appears on the screen. Videos from channels are searched, but when you try to open them, the service gives you the message "Video not available because the associated YouTube account has been deleted."

The blocked channels are sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council, along with TV channels 112, NewsOne and ZIK.

However, after the blocking and deletion of Youtube, new accounts of sanctioned TV channels appeared.

It will be recalled that on December 28, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi imposed sanctions on the National Security and Defense Council against the Pershiy Nezalezhnyi and UkrLive TV channels, which are associated with People's Deputies Nestor Shufrych and Taras Kozak. And globally - with Viktor Medvedchuk.

