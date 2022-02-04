Zelenskyi agrees to meet with Putin in Turkey - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

Censor.NET reports citing "CNN TÜRK.

"I attach great importance to the meeting with Putin on this issue (the situation between Ukraine and Russia. - Ed.), Because at the meeting with Zelenskyi I saw that we already have an agreement on these issues. At the moment there is a serious problem in Europe solving this issue, "he told reporters.

Erdogan said an agreement had been reached with Zelenskyi to arrange a meeting with Putin.

