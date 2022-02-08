Zelenskyi, Macron meet at Mariinsky Palace. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The Ukrainian leader greeted his French counterpart on the doorstep of the Mariinsky Palace.
On February 7 in Moscow, Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At a joint press conference with Putin, Macron said the coming days will be crucial for stabilizing the situation and achieving de-escalation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password