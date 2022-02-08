Zelenskyi, Macron meet at Mariinsky Palace. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian leader greeted his French counterpart on the doorstep of the Mariinsky Palace.

On February 7 in Moscow, Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a joint press conference with Putin, Macron said the coming days will be crucial for stabilizing the situation and achieving de-escalation.

