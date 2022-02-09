Brookes CIL International School was included in the ranking of the best new schools of the world

Brookes CIL International School was included in the list of top new international schools of 2022. The top list was prepared by the US global education magazine The Knowledge Review.

"More and more local children as well as international students study in international schools. The reason for such a choice is the wide opportunities provided by international education. A child gets a chance to study International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, and other programs with an opportunity to go to prestigious universities of the New and Old World in the future. In addition, international schools are a great place to make useful contacts that will certainly come in handy for building a successful career in the future. So, international school education is an excellent idea if you see your child's future in university education abroad" The Knowledge Review wrote.

The article discusses the new international schools, that have recently opened or will open shortly - and Brookes CIL International School is one of such educational institutions.

"Another state-of-the-art international school is currently being completed in Kyiv, Ukraine. The opening is scheduled for 2022. The architecturally unique building will be a hub for students to thrive across all areas. Offering full access to modern, spacious classrooms, dining halls and cafes, two Makerspaces, professional sporting facilities, performance hall, science labs, multiple IT suites, cooking hub, music, podcast and editing studios, and specialist teaching environments will optimize learning with integrated technology" authors said.



They also cited the Brookes CIL International School website:

"Brookes CIL International School is a Candidate School for the PYP, MYP and DP. This school is pursuing authorization as an IB World School. These are schools that share a common philosophy - a commitment to high quality, challenging, international education that Brookes CIL International School believes is important for our students".

