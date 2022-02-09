Occupiers launch three attacks in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, February 8, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher fire. Near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries used an UAV to drop a VOG-17 grenade. Towards Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling. Thanks to the efforts of our soldiers, Ukrainian military lines remained intact.

As of 07:00, February 9, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.

Read more: No territorial concessions, no "direct dialogue" with "LDNR", - Kuleba

The Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.